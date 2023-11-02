Wildfire in mountainous Central Oahu moves away from towns as Hawaii firefighters continue battle

HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities in Hawaii say a wildfire that has burned forestlands in a remote mountainous area of Central Oahu has moved eastward and away from population centers as firefighters continue to battle it. The flames aren’t threatening homes or property, and no evacuations have been ordered. But they have scorched some native koa and ohia trees. Three Army helicopters were dropping water on the blaze Thursday, along with Honolulu Fire Department and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service aircraft. Firefighters have been battling the blaze since Monday. A hazard mitigation plan released this week says Hawaii has experienced longer droughts during the past 30 years, creating more dangerous conditions for wildfires.

