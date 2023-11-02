VIDEO: Pilot rescued several hours after plane crashes in Florida Everglades

By Danielle Scruggs

BROWARD COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — A pilot is recovering after his plane crashed in the Florida Everglades early Tuesday, leaving him stranded for hours.

According to WPLG and the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna 172M crashed shortly after 2 a.m. 7 miles west of U.S. 27 and Miramar city after taking off from the Okeechobee area.

Crews were dispatched around 10 a.m. and arrived to find the man sitting on the wing of the plane.

Broward Sheriff Rescue said he suffered from a leg injury.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter flew him to the hospital for treatment.

