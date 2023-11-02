US to send $425 million in aid to Ukraine, US officials say
By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the United States is expected to deliver $425 million in new military aid to Ukraine for its fight against Russia. It includes about $300 million in long-term funding to buy laser-guided munitions designed to take out drones. Officials say the long-term money will be provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which funds contracts for larger weapons systems that need to be either built or modified by defense companies. The Biden administration will send about $125 million in weapons and equipment through presidential drawdown authority, which pulls weapons from existing U.S. stockpiles. Officials are expected to announce the new aid package Friday.