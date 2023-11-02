South Carolina has lethal injection drug but justices want more info before restarting executions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s highest court apparently isn’t ready to allow the state to restart executions after more than 12 years until they hear more arguments about newly obtained lethal injection drugs as well as the firing squad and electric chair. The state Supreme Court set a Feb. 6 date for a hearing over a lawsuit by four death row inmates out of appeals who initially argued dying by electrocution or bullets to the heart is cruel and unusual punishment. The justices say the inmates can now also argue about the legality of the new shield law which allows the state to keep secret the companies that sell them lethal injection drugs and the exact procedure used.

