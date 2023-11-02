Rwanda announces visa-free travel for all Africans as continent opens up to free movement of people

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Rwanda announced Thursday that it will allow all Africans to travel visa-free to the country, becoming the latest nation on the continent to announce such a measure aimed at boosting free movement of people. President Paul Kagame made the announcement on Thursday and highighted the potential of Africa as “a unified tourism destination” for a continent that still relies on 60% of its tourists from outside Africa. Other countries that allow Africans to enter their territories without visas are Gambia, Benin and Seychelles.

