Reported Stabbing in Southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to Colorado Springs Police, Officers responded to a reported stabbing at 3:47 A.M. at the Sienna Place Apartments on November 2, 2023.

At this time one woman has been transported to the hospital after suffering a stab wound in the abdomen. The wound does not appear to be life-threatening.

No one has been arrested but Officers have set a perimeter around the location they believe the suspect might be.

There are no closures at this point. This is a developing story that we will update when more information is released.