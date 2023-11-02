National Association of Realtors CEO steps down, days after the trade group was found liable for conspiracy to inflate rates
By Anna Bahney, CNN
Washington, DC (CNN) — Bob Goldberg, chief executive officer of the National Association of Realtors, the nation’s largest trade association, is stepping down, the organization announced Thursday.
Earlier this week a federal jury in Missouri found NAR and two brokerages conspired to keep real estate agent commissions artificially high and determined they were liable for $1.8 billion in damages.
NAR has faced a difficult year, setting aside even the troubled housing market. In August the NAR president, a member agent Kenny Parnell, resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.
This story is developing and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
