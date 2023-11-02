Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer

National Association of Realtors CEO steps down, days after the trade group was found liable for conspiracy to inflate rates

By
today at 12:44 PM
Published 12:45 PM

By Anna Bahney, CNN

Washington, DC (CNN) — Bob Goldberg, chief executive officer of the National Association of Realtors, the nation’s largest trade association, is stepping down, the organization announced Thursday.

Earlier this week a federal jury in Missouri found NAR and two brokerages conspired to keep real estate agent commissions artificially high and determined they were liable for $1.8 billion in damages.

NAR has faced a difficult year, setting aside even the troubled housing market. In August the NAR president, a member agent Kenny Parnell, resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content