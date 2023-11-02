Mother-daughter duo turns 98-year-old Mobil station into Airbnb

By John Lauritsen

PETERSON, Minnesota (WCCO) — And from the outside, it still looks like a gas station — even though it’s been closed for decades.

“My parents acquired this property in 1998 and decided to turn it into a little weekend getaway,” said Meyer.

Missy’s dad Don transformed the Mobil Station into a place where he could relax. When Missy and her daughter Sarah Mensing became owners, they took it a step further.

“We still have the original hardwood floors that are oil-stained. We have the original furnace and light fixtures,” said Mensing. Earlier this year, the women made the gas station available for visitors on Airbnb. And it was an instant hit. They added a shower, but otherwise much of the 98-year-old building remains intact.

“It is really crazy to think about. Once in a while we’ll get the neighbors to come over and tell their stories about what they remember of maybe getting candy at the gas station, at one point,” said Mensing.

There’s a bathroom, a bedroom, a living room and a kitchen, with Mobil memorabilia scattered throughout. Near the front door is a picture of George Boyum, the original owner. It’s full-service history, especially at the pumps, where the advertised price is 37 cents a gallon.

“Believe it or not I’ve had people pull in thinking it was still a gas station,” Meyer said.

Sort of like going for a drive back in time.

The station adds to the ambience for bicyclists making their way through Peterson, on the Root River Trail.

“We started in Lanesboro and we were going to go further but then we saw a sign for pie. So we turned around,” said Pat Farrell who came down to bike from Duluth.

