Minkah Fitzpatrick repeats as the top safety in the AP’s NFL Top 5 rankings

Minkah Fitzpatrick can still make a big impact on Pittsburgh’s defense even when he isn’t generating big plays. Fitzpatrick was once again voted as the top safety in the league by The Associated Press, repeating his No. 1 spot from the preseason. Fitzpatrick was the only player named on all nine ballots, getting eight first-place and one second-place vote. Derwin James was named on eight ballots and got one first-place vote and three seconds and came in second. Justin Simmons was third, Jevon Holland, fourth and Jessie Bates, fifth.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.