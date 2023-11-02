Members of far-right groups and counter-demonstrators clash in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say 14 people are due to appear in court following their arrests during extensive clashes between members of far-right groups and participants in a counter-demonstration. Supporters of the extreme right group Golden Dawn defied a blanket police ban on demonstrations in greater Athens late Wednesday and clashed with protesters from a rival rally led by left-wing organizations that also defined the order. The violence around the center of Athens spilled into a train and onto a platform of the city’s subway system. Golden Dawn once was a political party that was represented in Greece’s parliament between 2012 and 2019. A court declared it a criminal organization in 2020.

