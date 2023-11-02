Man killed after pursuit and shootout with Alaska authorities, troopers say

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed during a shootout after leading Alaska State Troopers and other officers on a chase that closed a 7-mile stretch of highway. Troopers on Thursday identified the man killed a day earlier as Michael Grimes of Fairbanks. Authorities say troopers tried to stop a pickup driven by Grimes on Wednesday afternoon north of Healy in connection with a felony-level investigation, but that Grimes failed to stop and a chase ensued. Authorities say Grimes shot at troopers and that there was a shootout after the vehicle was stopped. It was the second fatal shooting involving troopers this week.

