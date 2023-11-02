Maine mass shooting puts spotlight on complex array of laws, series of massive failures

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The architect of Maine’s “yellow flag law” said it was designed to stop shootings like the one that claimed 18 lives, and that the tragedy needs to be examined to see if changes are needed. Investigators are still piecing together details of what information was shared with police and how police responded before mentally ill Army Reservist Robert Card opened fire in Lewiston, killing 18 people. State Sen. Lisa Keim, sponsor of Maine’s yellow flag law, called it a “massive failure” that neither Maine law nor a red flag law in New York where Card was hospitalized prevented the tragedy. She said she hopes the governor’s independent panel will provide answers ahead of lawmakers’ return to work in January.

