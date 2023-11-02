Georgia lawmakers launch investigation of troubled Fulton County Jail in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers have launched an investigation into the troubled jail in Atlanta where former President Donald Trump surrendered in August. A state Senate subcommittee tasked with studying the Fulton County jail system held its first hearing Thursday. The county’s main jail opened in 1989 in a neighborhood west of downtown Atlanta. It has been plagued by overcrowding, unsanitary conditions and violence. An attorney for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office testified that the jail is in such bad condition that inmates are able to make weapons from broken flooring and pipes and that hundreds of beds are unusable.

