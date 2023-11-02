Connecticut city’s ‘mishandled ballots’ fuel election skeptics. Experts call problem local, limited

A judge’s order for a new primary in Connecticut’s largest city because of alleged absentee ballot fraud captured on surveillance video is fueling skepticism about the security of U.S. elections, as well as conspiracy theories involving the 2020 presidential election. But election experts in Connecticut contend what happened in Bridgeport is unique to Bridgeport, a working class city of more than 144,000 that has a long history of problems with absentee ballots. Former Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says she worries people will misuse what may have happened in Bridgeport as proof of fraud happening elsewhere.

