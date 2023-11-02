Driver killed in hit-and-run after being struck by suspect fleeing police in stolen vehicle

By Web Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Police say a 32-year-old woman has died after being struck by a driver fleeing police Thursday morning, Nov. 2.

Officials say a Wauwatosa police officer attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen days earlier, and the driver fled the scene.

Police say the officer terminated the pursuit, however the vehicle continued to flee and crashed with an uninvolved vehicle near 100th and Capitol around 10:42 a.m.

The driver of the suspect vehicle fled the scene on foot.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck sustained fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

