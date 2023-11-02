CPW: Be mindful of wildlife on Colorado’s roads as daylight saving time ends

COLORADO (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is asking Coloradans to keep an eye out for wildlife on roads as daylight saving time comes to an end and it starts to get dark much earlier in the day.

CPW says a lot of wildlife is on the move around the time the sun goes down and drivers should use caution and slow down at night.

CPW: Avoid Wildlife Collisions

Daylight saving time ends this Sunday, Nov. 5 and it will be time to set our clocks back an hour.

Along with darker commutes, autumn is the peak seasonal mating and migration time for many species and they are likely to be more active. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) also advises motorists to stay vigilant, drive cautiously, and slow down as winter storms often push wildlife from the high country into lower elevations.

“This is the time of year when we start seeing more animals on the move at our state parks and on our roads,” said CPW Fishers Peak State Park Manager Crystal Dreiling. “Drivers across the state can expect to find wildlife on or near the roadways as winter approaches and they can do their part in helping to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions with bear, elk, and deer by traveling at slower speeds and staying vigilant.”

To decrease the number of wildlife-vehicle collisions in Colorado, CDOT has collaborated with CPW to develop wildlife prioritization plans across the state.

According to CPW, wildlife infrastructure includes wildlife overpasses, underpasses, and high fences with escape ramps and wildlife guards along highways.

For more information, visit the Colorado Wildlife Transportation Alliance.