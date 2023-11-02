Court docs: 2 arrested after allegedly stealing wallet, credit cards from woman in grocery store

By Fletcher Keel

Click here for updates on this story

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — Two people have been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing a woman’s wallet out of her purse at a Union Township grocery store, according to court documents.

According to a Clermont County court complaint, police responded to the Meijer on Eastgate North Drive in Union Township around noon on Tuesday.

Records say the victim told police that a woman, identified as Junice Stewart, 65, approached her as a distraction while a man, identified as Sherman Gibbs Jr., 63, came behind the woman and stole the wallet out of her purse.

Officials say items inside the purse included debit cards, credit cards, $50 cash, her social security card and her Ohio driver’s license.

Records say law enforcement met with loss prevention, who showed officials surveillance video, which confirmed the theft. Documents say while on the scene, loss prevention was advised that Stewart and Gibbs were being seen at the Milford Meijer.

Documents say Union Township police made contact with Miami Township police, who responded and located the suspects.

Officials say three of the stolen credit/debit cards were located in the suspect’s vehicle, which was seen leaving the scene.

Both Stewart and Gibbs have been charged with theft.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.