Closing arguments scheduled Friday in trial of police officer charged in Elijah McClain’s death

DENVER (AP) — Closing arguments are scheduled to take place in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of Elijah McClain. The 23-year-old Black man was stopped in 2019 as he walked home in the Denver suburb of Aurora. A 911 caller reported he looked suspicious. Nathan Woodyard is the third police officer to be prosecuted in McClain’s death. Another officer was acquitted last month. A third was convicted of the least serious charges he faced, criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault. Two paramedics who gave McClain a large sedative dose are scheduled to go on trial later this month.

