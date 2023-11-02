CBI investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Alamosa

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Alamosa Police Department are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on Oct. 31, 2023.

According to the CBI, the Alamosa County Sheriff's Office responded to a stolen vehicle report on Main St. in Alamosa, just before 4 p.m. on the 31st. Deputies then learned from dispatch that the allegedly stolen vehicle was at a residence on County Road 107, northwest of Alamosa. A male suspect was also reportedly threatening the residents of the home with a knife.

The CBI said there is no information connecting the suspect to the address he was at.

According to the CBI, a sheriff's deputy and state trooper responded to the residence, where the suspect confronted the deputy with a knife. During the encounter, the deputy discharged their firearm.

First aid was immediately administered, the CBI said, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Alamosa County Coroner has identified the deceased male suspect as 31-year-old Benjamin Arvizo

The Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is completed, according to the CBI.