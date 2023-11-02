As more Palestinians with foreign citizenship leave Gaza, some families are left in the lurch
By NAJIB JOBAIN and ISABEL DEBRE
Associated Press
RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Dozens of Palestinians with foreign passports crossed through the war-torn Gaza Strip’s only exit for the second straight day, escaping the suffocating siege into the empty Egyptian desert. But Thursday’s evacuation rush left families divided by citizenship status and in painful limbo. Even as the weeks of heated negotiations between Israel, Hamas and Egypt over the evacuation of foreign nationals crossing bore fruit Wednesday for the first time since the war started, the continuing chaos and heavy military restrictions reflected the difficulty of diplomacy over Rafah — now the only entry and exit point in Gaza.