Anthony Albanese soon will be the first Australian prime minister in 7 years to visit China

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Anthony Albanese will soon become the first Australian prime minister in seven years to visit China in recognition of improving bilateral relations. Ties between the nations crashed to unprecedented depths during those years over trade and security. The election of Albanese’s center-left government last year created an opportunity for a reset. He arrives Saturday in Shanghai and will later meet with China’s Xi Jinping in Beijing. China had curbed diplomatic contacts in reaction to Australian national security laws and later targeted trade when Australia raised questions over COVID-19 origins. Albanese says it’s in Australia’s interests to have good relations with China.

