Actor Robert De Niro’s ex-top assistant cites courtroom outburst as an example of his abusive side

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who was Robert De Niro’s chief personal assistant for over a decade has cited his angry outburst at her during his testimony in a New York courtroom as an example of his mistreatment of her. Graham Chase Robinson began testifying on Thursday in Manhattan federal court. Earlier this week the actor scolded her from the stand, shouting, “Shame on you, Chase Robinson!” She is suing the two-time Oscar winner for gender discrimination and retaliation, seeking $12 million in damages. De Niro has alleged breach of loyalty and fiduciary duty in a lawsuit seeking $6 million.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.