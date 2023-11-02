A year from 2024 election, Biden strategy memo says he’ll revive 2020 themes, draw contrast to Trump
By ZEKE MILLER and WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is taking stock one year out from Election Day and thinks it can hold the White House by framing the 2024 race around many of the same themes it used in 2020. In a strategy memo obtained by The Associated Press, the campaign suggests that presenting a stark contrast with Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement can reenergize its winning electoral coalition from 2020. Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez says the president’s team is already looking beyond the Republican presidential primary to a general election “that will be very close.” She says Biden’s message offers a clear contrast with whomever the Republicans nominate.