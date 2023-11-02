3 passengers sue Alaska Airlines after off-duty pilot accused of trying to cut engines mid-flight

SEATTLE (AP) — Three passengers have sued Alaska Airlines saying they suffered emotional distress after an off-duty pilot allgedly tried to shut down the engines of a flight from Washington state to San Francisco. Charging documents say the pilot was riding in the cockpit’s jump seat when tried to pull two handles that would engage a fire-suppression system and cut fuel to the engines. He was quickly subdued, and the plane diverted safely to Portland, Oregon. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed Thursday say he should not have been allowed in the cockpit because he was suffering from depression and lack of sleep. Alaska Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The carrier has previously the flight never lost power.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.