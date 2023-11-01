Skip to Content
Wednesday features the start of a warming trend

By
today at 8:14 AM
Published 7:44 AM

Partly cloudy skies and the start of a comfortable warming trend through the weekend. 

TODAY: A mixture of sun and clouds ahead for Wednesday afternoon as temperatures warm into the low and mid-60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and seasonably cold overnight with morning lows dipping into the low and mid-30s.

EXTENDED: Dry and mild conditions will continue over the next several days with highs in the upper-60s and even a few low-70s. We may see a few minor changes and slightly cooler temperatures early next week. 

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

