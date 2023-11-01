The US has strongly backed Israel’s war against Hamas. The allies don’t seem to know what comes next

JERUSALEM (AP) — When Secretary of State Antony Blinken was asked who would govern the Gaza Strip following Israel’s war against Hamas, he said a return of the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority made “the most sense.” What he failed to mention is that the Palestinian Authority, weak and deeply unpopular with its own people, has already said it has no interest in assuming power if it is helped by Israel. Blinken’s comments reflected what some analysts see as the questionable assumptions and short-term thinking that have guided American and Israeli policymakers since Israel declared war in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 cross-border attack in which its militants killed more than 1,400 people and took roughly 240 others hostage.

By JOSEF FEDERMAN and AMY TEIBEL Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.