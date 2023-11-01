Texas Rangers win first World Series title in franchise history

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — The Texas Rangers have won the club’s first World Series title in their franchise history of 63 seasons following a 5-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 on Wednesday.

The Rangers have appeared in two World Series before this year, losing to both the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals in 2010 and 2011, respectively. With the Rangers’ win, five teams in Major League Baseball have yet to win a World Series – the Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

