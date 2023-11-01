Maine considers closing loophole that allows foreign government spending on referendums
By DAVID SHARP
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine is the latest state to consider closing an election law loophole to stop foreign government spending on referendums. The ballot measure comes after a Canadian government-owned utility spent $22 million in 2021 on a Maine referendum aimed at stopping a hydropower transmission project. Federal election law prevents foreign governments and entities from donating to candidates in elections. But there’s no prohibition on donating to referendum campaigns. The Campaign Legal Center in Washington, D.C., said Maine will be the 10th state to close the referendum loophole if the initiative is approved by voters.