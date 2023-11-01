Judge indicates she may delay Trump trial on charges he hid classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has indicated she may delay the start of former President Donald Trump’s trial on charges that he hid classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon questioned prosecutors Wednesday about whether starting the trial in May as scheduled is feasible. She pointed to the other trials Trump is facing and the massive amount of evidence his attorneys must review to prepare for this case. Prosecutors told her she should push ahead with the May schedule for now as other trials may get postponed. Cannon said she will decide soon on whether to postpone the trial.

By TERRY SPENCER and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

