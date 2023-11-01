European privacy officials widen ban on Meta’s behavioral advertising to most of Europe

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — European privacy officials have widened a ban on Meta’s “behavioral advertising” practices to most of Europe. The Wednesday decision sets up a broader conflict between the continent’s privacy-conscious institutions and an American technology giant. Behavioral advertising is used by Meta’s Facebook and Instagram. It involves observing individual behavior and using that data to build profiles for targeting ads. The latest decision is a sharp escalation in a tussle that began in Norway. Privacy officials there have imposed a hefty fine on Meta for obtaining data without adequate consent. Meta says it has announced plans to give Europeans the opportunity to consent and will also offer an ad-free subscription service in Europe.

