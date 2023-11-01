D-backs’ Zac Gallen loses World Series no-hit bid on Corey Seager’s leadoff single in 7th inning

PHOENIX (AP) — Corey Seager singled through a hole in the shifted infield leading off the seventh inning for the first hit by the Texas Rangers against Arizona’s Zac Gallen in World Series Game 5, which was tied 0-0. Seager hit a knuckle-curve off the end of his bat with third baseman Evan Longoria positioned near the shortstop position and shortstop Geraldo Perdomo near second base. With the Diamondbacks trying to overcome a 3-1 Fall Classic deficit, Gallen retired his first 14 batters before walking Nathaniel Lowe on a low 3-1 fastball. The 28-year-old right-hander struck out five.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.