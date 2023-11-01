Democrats fear that Biden’s Israel-Hamas war stance could cost him reelection in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Democrats have warned the White House that President Joe Biden’s response to the Israel-Hamas war could put his reelection campaign in jeopardy in the key swing state next year. Michigan was one of three so-called blue wall of states that includes Wisconsin and Pennsylvania that Biden won in 2020 after Donald Trump won them in 2016. The state holds the largest concentration of Arab Americans in the nation and many in the community are pledging to coalesce against Biden’s reelection campaign unless he calls for a ceasefire in the war. Thousands of people gathered in downtown Detroit on Saturday to call for a ceasefire.

