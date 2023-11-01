Cornell University student accused of posting online threats about Jewish students appears in court

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A Cornell University junior accused of posting violently threatening statements against Jewish people on campus was held without bail after his first appearance in federal court. Twenty-one-year-old Patrick Dai of Pittsford, New York, is charged with posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications. The anonymous messages posted this weekend on a Greek life forum rattled Jewish students on the Ithaca campus in upstate New York. Dai waived his right to a bail hearing during his initial appearance in federal court Wednesday. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 15.

