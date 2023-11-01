Corey Seager earns second World Series MVP, joining Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie Jackson

PHOENIX (AP) — Corey Seager was voted the World Series Most Valuable Player after leading the Texas Rangers over the Arizona Diamondbacks for their first title. Seager joined Hall of Famers Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie Jackson as the only two-time World Series MVPs. He also won the award in 2020 for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Seager hit three two-run homers in the Series, then broke up Zac Gallen’s no-hit bid with a leadoff single and scored in the Rangers’ 5-0 victory in Game 5, giving Texas the World Series in five games.

