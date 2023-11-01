Bossier City experiencing major water outage

By Web Staff

BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana (KTBS) — Bossier City is experiencing what’s believed to be a major water outage Wednesday morning.

According to Louis Johnson, spokesperson for Bossier City, between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday, a significant decrease in water pressure was noticed. Crews soon found a break in a 42” water main that was causing the loss of pressure and outage to a large number of residents.

The break is between Benton Road and Airline Drive close to Shed Road. No exact location was given.

Johnson said city crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible and will be offering regular updates.

The most affected areas according to a Facebook post from councilman Chris Smith are Carriage Oaks, Swan Lake, Stonebridge, Tiburon, Hickory Ridge, and Stockwell. However, he says this has impacted the entire city.

