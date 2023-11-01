Biden calls for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Joe Biden says he thinks there should be a humanitarian “pause” in the Israel-Hamas war. Biden was talking to a roomful of supporters gathered in Minneapolis for a reelection fundraiser when he was interrupted by a protester calling for a cease-fire. The call for a pause was a subtle departure for Biden and top White House aides. Throughout the Mideast crisis they have been steadfast in stating they would not dictate how the Israelis carry out their military operations in response to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.