Australian police arrest host of lunch that left 3 guests dead from suspected mushroom poisoning

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian police have arrested the host of a luncheon gathering that left three guests dead from suspected mushroom poisoning and a fourth fighting for life. Victoria state police executed a search warrant at Erin Patterson’s home at Leongatha on Thursday where her former husband’s parents, Gail and Don Patterson, Gail Patterson’s sister Heather Wilkinson and her husband Ian Wilkinson were invited on July 29 for lunch. All four guests were hospitalized the next day and only Ian Wilkinson survived. Police says homicide detectives will interview Erin Patterson after the search of her home is completed. She has publicly denied any wrongdoing. Police say the symptoms the four diners had suffered were consistent with poisoning by wild Death Cap Mushrooms.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.