Attorney says van der Sloot’s confession about Natalee Holloway’s murder was ‘chilling’
By KIM CHANDLER
Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A lie detector test conducted by FBI agents determined with the “highest level of confidence” that Joran van der Sloot was telling the truth about killing Natalee Holloway. That’s according to Mark White, an attorney representing Holloway’s father, Dave Holloway. White said a plea deal with van der Sloot in an extortion case required him to describe what happened to the teen who went missing in 2005 during a high school graduation trip to Aruba. Holloway’s parents watched an interview at an Alabama jail on Oct. 3, where van der Sloot described what happened. Van der Sloot was later given a lie detector test and the results were given to the parents.