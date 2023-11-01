911 call shows man suspected in plan to attack Colorado amusement park was found dead near a ride

DENVER (AP) — The body of a heavily armed man who authorities suspected was planning a “heinous” attack at a mountaintop amusement park in Colorado was discovered with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the bathroom at a building that houses a ride that drops 110-feet deep into caverns. A 911 call released Wednesday includes a maintenance worker calmly telling a dispatcher that she found the body surrounded by weapons and alcohol. Authorities say 20-year-old Diego Barajas Medina entered the park after hours over the weekend armed with an AR-style rifle and explosives. A message saying, “I am not a killer, I just wanted to get into the caves,” was written on the wall where he was found.

By MATTHEW BROWN and COLLEEN SLEVIN Associated Press

