Utah mechanic fixes up cars for families this holiday season

By Lucy Nelson

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (KSTU) — A Cache County man uses his skills as a mechanic to give a special Christmas gift to some families in his community.

Since 2016, Jason Hansen has been repairing used cars to give them to families who need an updated mode of transportation.

He bought the first car on his own and as he still does, came in before and after work to fix up the cars.

“I went in there like four o’clock in the morning one morning, and I was working on it and my boss came in. He asked me what I was doing and I told him, and he looked at the tires and he said, ‘Well, throw some tires on it, it needs tires.’”

He said after that first gesture of help from his boss, more in the community stepped up and pitched in, donating old cars, spare parts, and money towards Jason’s mission.

“Truthfully if I couldn’t do this without them,” said Hansen. “They’re the real heroes, the people that send me money…every part store in this valley has given me parts of some sort.”

Even the other auto repair shops in town have started to pitch in over the years.

“You know, we’re competitors. And I think that’s the best thing, that’s my favorite part is seeing people come together to make it happen,” said Hansen.

Each time he delivers them to a person or a family, he surprises them with the help of a friend, a recipient of the project, who dresses up as Santa.

“He hands me this envelope,” explained Cher Woods, who received one of Jason’s donated cars, “He says here’s the money for the car. He hands me the envelope and he says, ‘See what’s inside.’”

In that envelope was a note telling Woods that the car was hers.

“I’m going to still cry when I tell the story even after three and a half years. It says that it’s in my name,” she explained, “The vehicle was given to me.”

Woods said she couldn’t believe Hansen went out of his way to help her with a new car, which she needed after her old one broke down, and which she has affectionately named ‘Tank.’

“This thing he does is amazing,” she said, “Nobody else in town does this. Jason is the only guy. He works on his own time. He works here. And then he gives them to people who really need these vehicles.”

Hansen’s goal for this Christmas is to refurbish four cars. He said he is still selecting which families to give them to, but has more than 100 submissions from people who know someone in need of a vehicle.

To donate, Hansen said you can mail your check to ‘Jason Hansen’ addressed to Big O Tires at at 218 South Hwy 165, Providence Utah 84332.

You can also mail a check to Community Family Coalition 970 South US-89 STE 130, Logan, Utah 84321 and note that it’s for ‘Cache County Christmas Car Project.’

