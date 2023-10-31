US home prices rose in August for the seventh straight month
By Anna Bahney, CNN
Washington, DC (CNN) — US home prices continued to rise in August, marking the seventh consecutive month of increases. Even as mortgage rates topped 7% in August, historically low inventory continued to push up the price of a home.
Prices rose 0.9% in August from the month before, according to seasonally adjusted data from the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index released Tuesday.
Compared to a year ago, the national composite index also rose, with prices up 2.6% from August 2022, according to Case-Shiller data.
