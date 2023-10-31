Two Missouri men accused of assaulting officers during riot at the U.S. Capitol charged

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two Missouri men accused of assaulting police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot, including pushing bike racks that were being used as barricades into a police line, have been charged. Federal charges filed Monday in Washington, D.C., accuse 41-year-old Jared Luther Owens of Farmington and 49-year-old Jason William Wallis of St. Clair of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder and assault on law enforcement with a deadly or dangerous weapon, both felonies. They also face several misdemeanor counts. Owens’ attorney declined comment. Wallis requested an attorney through the Federal Public Defender’s office in St. Louis, but does not yet have one.

