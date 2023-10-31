The Day of the Dead in Mexico is a celebration for the 5 senses
By MARÍA VERZA and FERNANDA PESCE
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexicans are celebrating Day of the Dead, an intangible tradition borne down from pre-Hispanic cultures that is also a celebration for all the senses. The festivity smells of cempasuchil flowers and copal incense. It has a sweet taste. Sounds and colors abound on the tombs and altars honoring the departed. Day of the Dead is one of Mexico’s great visual spectacles — and a celebration of cultural syncretism. Its fundamental purpose is to remember those who have died so their souls don’t disappear forever.