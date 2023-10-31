Teal Pumpkin Project: makes trick-or-treating more inclusive to those with allergies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Candy might not be the only thing to buy for Halloween treats this year.

The Teal Pumpkin Project takes place every Halloween; aiming to help trick-or-treaters living with food allergies.

One in 13 children face food allergies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Halloween is a holiday celebrated with various types of candy that can leave some kids feeling left out.

To combat that, you might see teal pumpkins on porches the evening of Halloween.

A teal pumpkin can be placed outside a home or on a doorstep to indicate you have non-food treats available for trick-or-treaters.

The Teal Pumpkin Project is one initiative meant to make trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for kids with food allergies.

“When I was a kid, I did the whole Halloween thing and then all my candy was gone by the end of that because I couldn't eat any of it. So, it was kind of a bummer. So, I'm trying to make the experience for kids now a little bit different,” Colorado Springs resident, Inga Carland said.

Kid crafts, books, and toys are a few options tricker-or-treaters might see in a teal pumpkin.

Allergists say some of the most common food allergen ingredients in candies given out during Halloween are peanuts, tree nuts, milk, soy, and eggs.

For this reason, they say there is important steps to take before heading out.

“Number one, keep your EpiPen with you. Number two, try to eat those foods that only have an ingredient label. So, you can read the label, make sure that it's safe, and then don't eat any foods just out on the trail,” Physician Allergy and Immunology Specialist, Dr. Eric Caplan said.

To find where teal pumpkins are placed around Colorado Springs visit the Food Allergy Research & Education website.