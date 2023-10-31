Sheriff: Man arrested after punching, siccing dog on deputy

By Hannah Mose

TUSCOLA CO., Michigan (WNEM) — A Tuscola County man was arrested after investigators say he punched a deputy and sicced his dog on the responding officer.

Deputies from the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home on Evelyn Drive in Arabela Township shortly after 3 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30 for a report of a domestic fight.

The sheriff’s office said two deputies arrived and were immediately confronted by a 36-year-old man who was yelling and combative.

According to the sheriff’s office, when the deputies attempted to subdue the man, he punched one of them in the face, breaking his glasses. The sheriff’s office said the deputies then attempted to taser the man several times.

The man told deputies he would sic his dogs on them, and one of the officers was bitten by a dog, the sheriff’s office said.

Help arrived from the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and the Genesee County Sheriff’s office, and the man was finally handcuffed and taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said, adding the man refused to walk and was carried to the patrol car.

However, once inside the car, the sheriff’s office said the man maneuvered his handcuffs from the back to the front of his body and attempted to escape by crawling through an opening to the front of the car.

Officers immediately subdued the man and placed him in the back of the car again, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was lodged at the Tuscola County Jail on multiple resisting and obstructing charges and one charge of domestic violence (third offense). He is awaiting arraignment.

The deputy who was punched and bitten by a dog was treated at a local hospital.

