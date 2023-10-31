Sanders softens stance on offensive line that’s struggling to keep pressure off his quarterback son

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado coach Deion Sanders has been critical of his offensive linemen for failing to protect his quarterback son. He dialed back some of that pressure this week. The Buffaloes are one of the most sacked teams in the nation, which led to Sanders’ ire following a 28-16 loss at No. 20 UCLA. He said in the big picture they need to get new linemen. His stance softened, though, after a heart-to-heart conference with the players responsible for keeping QB Shedeur Sanders upright. Sanders was sacked seven times against the Bruins. He’s been sacked 41 times this season overall.

