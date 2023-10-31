Robert De Niro lashes out at former assistant who sued him, shouting: ‘Shame on you!’

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert De Niro lashed out in a New York courtroom against a former executive assistant and vice president who is seeking millions of dollars after accusing her former boss of being abusive. De Niro returned to the witness stand for a second day Tuesday in his fight against the former assistant, Graham Chase Robinson. His anger seemed to build up over several hours of questions by her lawyer until he finally exploded with anger, glaring at her as he shouted: “Shame on you, Chase Robinson!”

