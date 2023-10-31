Realtors found liable for $1.8 billion in damages in conspiracy to keep commissions high

By Anna Bahney, CNN

Washington, DC (CNN) — A Missouri jury on Tuesday found that the real estate industry trade group, the National Association of Realtors, and some residential brokerages are liable for nearly $1.8 billion in damages after determining they conspired to maintain commissions for home sales artificially high.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

