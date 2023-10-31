Natalee Holloway’s confessed killer returns to Peru to serve out sentence in another murder

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Dutchman who recently confessed to killing American high school student Natalee Holloway in 2005 in Aruba has been returned from the U.S. to Peru to serve the remainder of his prison sentence for murdering a Peruvian woman. Joran van der Sloot arrived in Lima on Tuesday in the custody of law enforcement. The South American country’s government agreed in June to temporarily extradite him to the U.S. to face trial on extortion and wire fraud charges for extorting Holloway’s mother. He pleaded guilty to those charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. In an interview with his attorney conducted in the U.S. after his extradition he admitted to killing Holloway.

