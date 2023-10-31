Missouri appeals court rules against ballot summary language that described ‘dangerous’ abortions
By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri appeals court has ruled against a Republican-written description of abortion-rights ballot measures, calling his summaries politically partisan. The Western District Court of Appeals on Tuesday largely upheld descriptions of the constitutional amendments that were rewritten by a lower court judge to be more impartial. The summaries are used on Missouri ballots to help voters understand sometimes lengthy and complex proposed policy changes. If supporters gather enough voter signatures, the abortion-rights constitutional amendments would go before Missouri voters in 2024. Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft had described the proposed constitutional amendments as allowing “dangerous and unregulated abortions until live birth.” He says he plans to appeal the ruling.